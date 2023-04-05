'Forget It Man': Harbhajan Singh Stops Virender Sehwag From Mocking Sreesanth Over 'Slapgate'

The infamous 'Slapgate' controversy was agains discussed in the commentary box when Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag called the action together while covering a T20 match in IPL 2023 recently. The 'Slapgate' involved Harbhajan and Sreesanth but the cricketers have now moved past it and have become friends again. Sreesanth and Harbhajan, in fact, have teamed up again as commentators for the ongoing IPL 2023. During the IPL coverage, the incident was brought up by Sehwag who was on air with Harbhajan and Sreesanth.

While telling the world how lucky Harbhajan was for him, Sreesanth said that he always used to hug Bhajji as it brought him good luck. "I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performace always used to be better," said Sreesanth. Taking a potshot at the two cricketers, Sehwag immediately asked: "When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali."

While Sehwag did not mention the 'Slapgate' incident directly, the Mohali incident he was talking about is the same. Sreesanth was allegdly slapped by Harbhajan after the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match at Mohali on IPL 2008.

The hug moment of Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth - The special reunion, beautiful. pic.twitter.com/gaQwdirQAL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2023

Harbhajan, after hearing what Sehwag said, put a full stop on the conversation by saying: "Bhul jao yaar" (Forget it man).

Harbhajan played 163 IPL matches, picking up 150 wickets with an economy rate of 7.08. He also led Mumbai Indians to their first Champions League T20 title. Bhajji played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively in 3 formats.

On the other hand, Sreesanth played just 44 matches as his career was cut short due to allegations of spot-fixing and eventual life ban from the sport that was later reduced. The ban was lifted in 2017 by a court. Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India and picked a total of 169 international wickets.