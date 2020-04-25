Former Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson dies after battle with cancer

Fomer Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson, who has appeared in five Tests and two ODIs for the national side, recently passed away following a battle with cancer.He was 75

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the news of Graeme's demise.

"Former Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson, who played five Tests and two ODIs for his country, died aged 75.Ian Chappell paid tribute to his former team-mate," the world's cricket governing body wrote along with the picture of Graeme from a match.

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell, who was Graeme's teammate, paid tribute to the latter saying that the duo's friendship remained firm from their first tour together until Friday when cancer claimed the all-rounder's life.

"You never forget your first touring room-mate; it's not quite a love-of-your-life remembrance but a fond recall.On a five-month tour where you're regularly cooped up in the same room, you get to know a guy pretty well. The friendship is either a lasting one or it runs out of steam pretty quickly. In our case, it remained firm until Friday, when sadly cancer claimed the Beatle's life,"an Australian media quoted Chappell as saying.

Graeme, who was known as 'Beatle' because of his hairstyle which was like that of the members of the band, made just seven appearances for the national side. However, he finished his first-class career with a total of 4,674 runs and 186 wickets in 107 games.

The former Australian all-rounder began his first-class career with Victoria before switching to Western Australia and winning the Sheffield Shield with them. He then moved to New South Wales to become a rare player to represent all three states.

Graeme's highest international score came during his debut Test tour to South Africa in 1966 when he scored a fifty. His international career was marred by number of injuries.Graeme had reportedly also suffered an injury in his very first Test.