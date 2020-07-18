Former Australian captain Barry Jarman dies aged 84

Former Australian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Barry Jarman has recently passed away. He was 84-year-old.

Jarman is survived by his wife Gaynor and children Kristen, Gavin, Jason, Erin.

Paying condolences to the family of Jarman, South Australian Cricket Association president Andrew Sinclair said that the former skipper was a great competitor and gentleman who appreciated the way cricket should be played.

“Barry was one of South Australia’s internationally known names. He was a great competitor and gentleman, who appreciated the way the game should be played and always had a terrific sense of humour,” the Guardian quoted Sinclair as saying.

Born on February 17 in 1936, Jarman made his international debut, in the absence of an injured Wally Grout, for Australia with a Test match against India at Green Park in 1959.

Jarman made just one and zero and took just two catches during his debut match before he was once again named as reserve keeper following return of Grout for the tour to England in 1961.

He became a first-choice wicketkeeper for Australia only after the retirement of Grout in 1966.Jarman went on to play 19 matches in the longest format of the game and amassed 400 runs in the Test cricket besides taking 50 catches and making four stumpings.

During 1968 tour of England, Jarman was named vice-captain of the Australia side for the tour of England before he also led the national side in the Headingley Test following a finger injury to captain Bill Lawry.

Jarman, who bid adieu to cricket at the end of the 1968–69 series against the West Indies, has also notched up 5,615 runs at 22.73 and took 431 catches and 129 stumpings in 191 first-class matches he played with South Australia during his cricketing career.

Following his retirement from the game, He was appointed as one of the first ICC match referees in 1995 and he went on to oversee 53 international matches.