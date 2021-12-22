हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Former Australian cricketer sentenced to 4-year jail for possessing explicit content of children

Former Hobart Hurricanes cricketer, Aaron Summers has been jailed for possessing explicit content of children.

Aaron Summers.(Source: Twitter)

Former Australian cricketer Aaron Summers has been jailed for possessing explicit sexual content of children below the age of 16. Summers made his T20 debut for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017-18 season of the Big Bash League. 

The 25-year-old has been sentenced to jail for 4 years and cannot come out on parole for two years. Summers had contacted children on Instagram and Snapchat, a total of 80 pictures were found which he would later use to blackmail them, Justice John Burns confirmed.

"You said your reason for recording this material was to ensure you had blackmail material of the child if they ever threatened to share the naked images or videos which you had sent to them," Justice John Burns was quoted as saying in abc.net.au.

Aaron Summers lawyer, Matthew Hubber requested the court to let Summers live with his parents and partially reduce his jail sentence as well. Summers is behind the bars since May this year and will serve for the 2 next years.

Commonwealth Prosecutor Hannah White deduce that such offences are committed by people with no criminal record and are generally people with good character. "These types of offences are typically committed by persons like the offender who have no prior criminal history and good character," said Prosecutor Hannah White.

