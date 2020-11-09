Former cricketer Robin Morris, 2 others arrested for betting on IPL matches

MUMBAI: Versova Police arrested former first-class cricketer Robin Morris, who has represented Mumbai and Odisha in Ranji Trophy, for allegedly running a betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. The police also arrested two other accused for allegedly taking bets on IPL matches.

Canada-born Indian Morris, 44, played 42 first-class games and 51 List A games (domestic one-dayers) for Mumbai and Odisha between 1995 and 2007.

Police said they received information about a betting racket operating at Morris's flat at Yari Road, Andheri (West), following which they launched a raid at the location. According to police, the trio was allegedly found accepting bets for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Police seized several mobile phones, two tablet gadgets, and cash worth Rs9,000 from the flat and booked trio under provisions of the IPC Gambling Act.

