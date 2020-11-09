हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Former cricketer Robin Morris, 2 others arrested for betting on IPL matches

Police seized several mobile phones, two tablet gadgets, and cash worth Rs9,000 from the flat and booked trio under provisions of the IPC Gambling Act. 

Former cricketer Robin Morris, 2 others arrested for betting on IPL matches

MUMBAI: Versova Police arrested former first-class cricketer Robin Morris, who has represented Mumbai and Odisha in Ranji Trophy, for allegedly running a betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. The police also arrested two other accused for allegedly taking bets on IPL matches.  

Canada-born Indian Morris, 44, played 42 first-class games and 51 List A games (domestic one-dayers) for Mumbai and Odisha between 1995 and 2007.

Police said they received information about a betting racket operating at Morris's flat at Yari Road, Andheri (West), following which they launched a raid at the location. According to police, the trio was allegedly found accepting bets for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

Police seized several mobile phones, two tablet gadgets, and cash worth Rs9,000 from the flat and booked trio under provisions of the IPC Gambling Act. 

Live TV

Tags:
IPL 2020Robin MorrisIPL Bettingcricket bettingCricket Betting Racket
Next
Story

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs, set up maiden final clash against Mumbai Indians
  • 85,53,657Confirmed
  • 1,26,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Good news for Indians as soon as Joe Biden takes over as United States' President