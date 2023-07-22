trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638831
NewsCricket
ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA

Michael Vaughan Lauds Jonny Bairstow’s 99-Run Innings In 4th Ashes Test: ‘He’s Always Dangerous When He’s Got A Point To Prove’

It was a sensational effort from Jonny Bairstow, but he was unfortunately stranded on 99 as England powered their way to 592 in their first innings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jonny Bairstow ended on an unbeaten 99.
  • England has dominated Australia in the 3rd Test.
  • Vaughan was all praise for England.

Trending Photos

Michael Vaughan Lauds Jonny Bairstow’s 99-Run Innings In 4th Ashes Test: ‘He’s Always Dangerous When He’s Got A Point To Prove’ Jonny Bairstow drew high praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Jonny Bairstow's remarkable innings on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester drew high praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan. It was a sensational effort from Bairstow and he finally put in a performance of note but was unfortunately stranded on 99 as England powered their way to 592 in their first innings. Vaughan said that Bairstow's resilience and determination were evident in his game. The former England captain also had words of praise for the selectors to have stuck with the wicket-keeper batter despite his struggles earlier in the series.

"He's got the bit between his teeth. He's always dangerous when he's got a point to prove. But full credit to the selectors for sticking with him. Reckon that catch of Mitchell Marsh gave him confidence. Always look at wicket-keepers and think how it is to keep and drop a catch and then have to bat knowing you owe the team 50-60 before facing a ball,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Bairstow's resurgence came at just the right time for England. He was out of the side owing to an injury last year and has finally found his own place in this new England side. Before this superb innings, he averaged less than 30 in 24 Tests against Australia.

cre Trending Stories

Vaughan was also all praise for England for their dominant performance on the first three days of this Test. England's decision to bowl first paid off as they chipped away regularly at Australia and bundled them out for 317 in their first innings. They then responded with 592 in their first innings. Continuing their dominance, the bowlers stepped up and had Australia struggling at 113/4 in their second innings.

“England have played a way where they know the field has been spread and I've been impressed with the rotation of strike,” Vaughan added.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest