Michael Vaughan Lauds Jonny Bairstow’s 99-Run Innings In 4th Ashes Test: ‘He’s Always Dangerous When He’s Got A Point To Prove’

Jonny Bairstow's remarkable innings on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester drew high praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan. It was a sensational effort from Bairstow and he finally put in a performance of note but was unfortunately stranded on 99 as England powered their way to 592 in their first innings. Vaughan said that Bairstow's resilience and determination were evident in his game. The former England captain also had words of praise for the selectors to have stuck with the wicket-keeper batter despite his struggles earlier in the series.

"He's got the bit between his teeth. He's always dangerous when he's got a point to prove. But full credit to the selectors for sticking with him. Reckon that catch of Mitchell Marsh gave him confidence. Always look at wicket-keepers and think how it is to keep and drop a catch and then have to bat knowing you owe the team 50-60 before facing a ball,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Bairstow's resurgence came at just the right time for England. He was out of the side owing to an injury last year and has finally found his own place in this new England side. Before this superb innings, he averaged less than 30 in 24 Tests against Australia.



Vaughan was also all praise for England for their dominant performance on the first three days of this Test. England's decision to bowl first paid off as they chipped away regularly at Australia and bundled them out for 317 in their first innings. They then responded with 592 in their first innings. Continuing their dominance, the bowlers stepped up and had Australia struggling at 113/4 in their second innings.

“England have played a way where they know the field has been spread and I've been impressed with the rotation of strike,” Vaughan added.