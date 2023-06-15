Former England Captain Surprised At Moeen Ali’s Inclusion In Ashes

Former England captain Michael Atherton was not too pleased with the inclusion of spin all-rounder Moeen Ali in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting on June 16. Atherton raised doubts about Ali's selection, pointing out that he had not played a Test match since retiring from the format in September 2021, and was not convinced by his performance in the Ashes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton said he would not have chosen Moeen Ali but then acknowledged that he was not a decision-maker. He described the selection as surprising, considering that Ali had retired from Test cricket and had not played since September 2021.

“I am not Bazball. It’s a selection that is amazing if you think about it because Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket, and hasn’t played Test cricket since September 2021,” Atherton said.

Atherton mentioned that Moeen Ali had discussed a potential comeback with Brendan McCullum before the Pakistan tour but then eventually made a decision to step away from Test and first-class cricket. Although Atherton acknowledged Ali's doubts, he also recognised the potential value of his inclusion should he get back to top form.

According to Atherton, if Ali were to perform at his best, he could be of huge value to the England team, particularly as a batsman. He acknowledged that Ali had the batting skills that fit the current team's requirements and had previously taken a significant number of wickets for England in Test cricket. However, Atherton noted that even during his Test career before retirement, Ali had a modest record against Australia.

Atherton also emphasised the electric atmosphere expected at Edgbaston, particularly with the presence of Stuart Broad in the team and the return of local player Moeen Ali. He anticipated a tremendous response from the passionate crowd in the "holy stand."

“One thing you’ll be certain of is that it’s gonna get a huge role from that holy stand. With Broad in the side, who is gonna get whip that stand up to a frenzy, and obviously, local boy Moeen Ali coming back, it’s gonna be an unbelievable atmosphere here,” Atherton added.

Moeen Ali has picked up 20 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia and has scored 476 runs at an average of 25.05, including two half-centuries. He has better numbers in England where he has picked up 104 wickets in 35 Tests.

Atherton also suggested that he would have picked the likes of Liam Dawson or Will Jacks, players who are currently actively participating in red-ball cricket.