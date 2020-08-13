Former England women's all-rounder Laura Marsh bids adieu to cricket

Former England women's all-rounder Laura Marsh has announced that she is retiring from all forms of cricket, thus bringing an end to her 13-year-long illustrious career.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old said that she has decided to call time on her cricketing career following the cancellation of The Hundred competition in the wake of coronavirus.

Marsh also thanked all the teams as well as the organisations which she has represented over the years.

"I have made the decision to retire from all forms of cricket. With the cancellation of The Hundred competition this year, I feel that it is the right time to hang up the boots. I want to say a huge thank you to all the teams and organisations I have represented over the years," Marsh tweeted.

Thanking all the franchises she featured for during her career, Marsh said that all these teams have developed her as a player and a person she is at the moment.

"I owe a huge amount to both Kent & Sussex for the role they played in my development as a player. , HeBig thanks also to The Surrey Stars, Sydney Sixers, NSW Breakers and Otago Sparks. Every team I played for developed me as a player and a person and I am fortunate to have made," she said.

"Some lifelong friends and memories over the years. I am excited for the next chapter and look forward to giving back to the game that has given me so much," the former all-rounder tweeted.

England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight was quick to congratulate Marsh for the next chapter of her life.

"Enjoy the next chapter Lor #glassofred," Knight commented with a heart emoji.

Marsh had bid adieu to international cricket late last year after being dropped from the England squad.

The former all-rounder was slated to feature for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred before coronavirus pandemic forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone the inaugral season to 2021.

Marsh notched up 151 runs and 24 wickets in nine Tests, 682 runs and 129 wickets in 103 ODIs and 755 runs and 64 wickets in 67 matches she played for England in the longest format of the game.

She has also played for Sussex Women from 2003 to 2011 before representing Ken Women between 2011 and 2020.