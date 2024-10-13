Former India Coach Rahul Dravid Catches Up With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli At Chinnaswamy - Watch

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted meeting Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant during the team’s practice session on October 13 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian team is slogging for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand after whitewashing Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series. Under the coaching of Rahul Dravid, the Indian team won the T20 World Cup 2024.

The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media where Rahul Dravid was spotted meeting and chatting with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant during India’s training session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rahul Dravid with captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh pant and Virat Kohli during today's practice session at Chinnaswamy stadium.



So happy to see Rohit's Rahul bhai with him pic.twitter.com/P4MAIPo5Cu — (rushiii_12) October 13, 2024

Earlier, Rahul Dravid took over as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that," Rahul Dravid said in a statement.

"Rahul is one of the greatest players to have played the game, but what he has achieved over the past decade as a coach is extraordinary. The characteristics that he possesses as a coach to nurture talent but also enable them to consistently perform at the highest level, will allow the Rajasthan Royals to further challenge for the title. I've already had some meaningful conversations with him about his vision for this team, and he is looking forward to delivering the results for the Royals," Kumar Sangakkara said while welcoming Dravid back to the franchise.