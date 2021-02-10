हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai Cricket Team

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar is new Mumbai coach

Back in 2018, Mithali Raj had accused coach Ramesh Powar of discrimination and bias in a letter addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Raj has also alleged that Powar humiliated her during the World T20 in West Indies. 

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar is new Mumbai coach
Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar during his stint as Indian women's cricket team head coach. (Source: Twitter)

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai team’s coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20. Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to news agency PTI on Tuesday. 

Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

The 42-year-old Powar, who has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was the former head coach of the national women’s team. He also has enough coaching experience on his CV, including stints at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy. 

“I’m thankful to the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) and MCA for trusting my coaching abilities and I am looking forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

“I am looking forward to creating a healthy, positive environment. We will look to play positive brand of cricket,” Powar told news agency PTI after his appointment. 

The Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be picked on Wednesday and India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to an injury, is available for selection, a MCA source said. 

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament, Mumbai is placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry. Mumbai’s matches will be played in Jaipur. 

Back in 2018, Mithali Raj had accused coach Ramesh Powar of discrimination and bias in a letter addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Raj has also alleged that Powar humiliated her during the World T20 in West Indies. 

Raj, in the letter, also said she was hurt and baffled when she was left out of the Indian team for the World T20 semi-final. 

".... I would also like to point out that I have nothing against the T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur except for the fact that her call to support the decision of the coach to leave me out of the eleven was baffling and hurtful. I wanted to win the world cup for my country and it hurts me because we lost a golden opportunity."

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mumbai Cricket TeamRamesh PowarIndian women's cricket team
Next
Story

India vs England: Virat Kohli takes a dig at ICC for changing World Test Championships points system

  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M52S

DNA: Befitting reply of Ghulam Nabi Azad to those who do politics on Muslims