Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798411https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/former-india-player-deep-dasgupta-big-claim-reveals-steve-smith-batting-order-in-ind-vs-aus-border-gavaskar-trophy-2024-25-2798411.html
NewsCricket
BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY 2024-25

Former India Player’s Big Claim, Reveals Steve Smith’s Batting Order In Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

As of now, Steve Smith has scored 5966 runs from 67 matches at an average of 61.50 mostly batting at number 4 spot. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former India Player’s Big Claim, Reveals Steve Smith’s Batting Order In Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Former India player Deep Dasgupta has stated that Australia’s batter Steve Smith is looking to open the innings in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against India, starting from November 22. Smith has been starting the proceedings for Australia ever since David Warner announced his retirement and has collected 171 runs in 8 innings.

As of now, Steve Smith has scored 5966 runs from 67 matches at an average of 61.50 mostly batting at number 4 spot. While talking to talkSport, Dasgupta disclosed that he met Smith and asked him about opening the batting against India.

"I bumped into him recently and I asked him 'You opening? What's that about? And I asked him 'Are you going to open against India as well?' And he replied, 'yeah, I am thinking about it'. I said 'yeah, you should, why not?' Because it's quite baffling."

"If you're an Indian, you'd be happy to see Steve Smith opening. You don't want to see Steve Smith batting at 4 or down the order because it's baffling. Almost the peak of his career he's done so well over so many years batting at that number. Starting to open? It's a different ball game you know," added Dasgupta.

"I can understand that he's not scoring runs and you're trying to still find a place for him. That's the only spot available. Stuff like 'We can only fit you in there so why don't you try that position'. But that wasn't the case, was it? I don't know. I found it very surprising. I've heard other teams doing it but not Australia. There is a plan behind everything they have done the years,” Dasgupta said.

Full fixture of India's tour of Australia 2024-25

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth - November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide - December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane - December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at the MCG in Melbourne - December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney - January 3 to January 7, 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance