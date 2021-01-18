हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BS Chandrasekhar

Former India spinner BS Chandrasekhar in ICU, wife confirms cricketer recovering well

Former India cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a stroke last week. 

Former India spinner BS Chandrasekhar in ICU, wife confirms cricketer recovering well
BS Chandrasekhar featured in 58 Tests for India and went on to scalp 242 wickets. (Twitter/ICC)

Former India cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a stroke last week. As per a report in news agency ANI, the spinner complained of fatigue and slurred while trying to speak after which he was rushed to the hospital on January 15. The report stated that the former cricketer is now stable and will be discharged in a couple of days. 

"Former cricketer BS Chandrasekhar admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He is in ICU and is stable," Karnataka State Cricket Association spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya was quoted as saying in the report. 

"BS Chandrasekhar is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. He was fine and was watching the match when he suddenly complained of fatigue and slurring in speech. So we took him to the hospital. He is fine and will be back home in two days," Sandhya Chandrasekhar, the cricketer's wife told ANI

Before taking retirement from the sport, Chandrasekhar featured in 58 Tests for India and went on to scalp 242 wickets. He also has 16 five-wicket hauls under his name. The leg spinner had made his India debut in January 1961 and played his last Test in 1979. 

Chandrasekhar also played an ODI against New Zealand, in which he picked three wickets and gave 36 runs.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BS Chandrasekhar
Next
Story

This unknown Puducherry bowler becomes world's oldest T20 record holder
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M4S

Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?