Former Indian women's captain Mithali Raj bids adieu to T20I cricket

Former Indian women's captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced her retirement from Twenty20I cricket, thus calling curtains to her illustrious 14-year-long career in the shortest format of the game.

Announcing the news, Mithali said that she has made the decision in order to shift her focus entirely on the One-Day Internationals (ODI) as it is her dream to win a World Cup for her country.

“After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) quoted Mithali Raj as saying.

The 36-year-old top-order batswoman, who made her T20I debut against England in 2006, has notched up a total of 2,364 runs in 89 matches he played for the Indian women's cricket team in this format.

Mithali led India in 32 T20Is including the three Women’s WT20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).



She was also the captain in India women’s first-ever T20I played in Derby back in 2006. Mithali is also the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs.

