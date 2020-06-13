Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has confirmed that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threathen the entire world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 40-year-old informed that he had not been feeling well since Thursday and unfortunately he has been diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Afridi further asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

"I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah

#COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," Afridi wrote on Twitter.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

The news means Afridi became the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for coronavirus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz.

Earlier, former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq and South African player Solo Nqwen were also diagnosed with the novel virus.

Afridi has appeared in a total of 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, amassing 11,196 runs across all the three formats of the game.

The former Pakistan all-rounder has also bagged 48 Test wickets, 395 ODI wickets and 98 wickets in the shortest format of the game.