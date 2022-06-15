Former Pakistan men's cricket team coach Mickey Arthur has slammed sidelined cricketer Umar Akmal for his comments that his career was sabotaged by the then coach. Umar, who has not played for Pakistan for a long time due to bad form and later for other controversial issues, blamed Arthur and other coach Waqar Younis for finishing his career. In an interview to Cricket Pakistan, he claims that Arthur always had personal issues with him and that he was not even backed by the team management.

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me. I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," Akmal made big claims during the interview.

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022

Reacting to the claims made by Umar. Taking to Twitter, Arthur wrote a tweet: "Take a look in the mirror Umar!!".

Umar did not just stop there. He went on to slam former coach Waqar Younis too, saying that he intentionally pushed him down the batting order. Umar had made a complaint with Imran Khan who has asked Waqar for the reason for his demotion in the batting order but it was to not avail.

"I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order. Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," said Umar Akmal.

Umar was dropped from the team due to bad form and struggled to get back into the team due to fitness concerns. Despite being told to become fitter, Umar ignored the calls. He was later banned by Paksitan Cricket Board for 18 months for not breaching PCB's code of conduct. The ban was later reduced to 6 months. He and his brother Kamran have been routine offenders when it comes to maintaining the basic fitness standards.