Former Pakistan Cricketer Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Appointment As Indian Head Coach, Calls It A 'Parchi' Selection

The appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team ushers in a new era, following Rahul Dravid’s successful tenure that culminated with a T20 World Cup victory in 2024. Reports indicate that Dravid declined a contract extension, prompting the BCCI to consider VVS Laxman, the current NCA head and interim coach, for the role. When Laxman declined the offer, and with other candidates like Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming ruled out, the IPL 2024-winning coach Gambhir emerged as the top choice.

Gambhir’s transition from a successful IPL career, notably with KKR, to the national coaching role signifies a significant shift. This move also addresses any potential rifts with RCB star Virat Kohli, given Gambhir's new role. Despite Gambhir’s lack of formal coaching experience, his stints with LSG and KKR have been notably successful.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has criticized Gambhir’s appointment, alleging that Gambhir is undeserving of the role. Tanvir argues that VVS Laxman, with his extensive experience and recent successes, was a more qualified candidate. Laxman’s coaching tenure included overseeing India’s triumph in the Asian Games 2023, a convincing 5-1 series win against Australia in T20Is, and managing the Indian T20I team to victory over Zimbabwe in a 4-1 series.

VVS Laxman ko indian team ka head caoch hona chahiye tha kyun k woh india B k sath kafi time say head coach kam kar raha ha lagta ha Gautham Gambhir parchi par aya ha — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveer) July 22, 2024

Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid, who had been head coach since November 2021 and concluded his tenure after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in June. Gambhir's arrival coincides with a busy international schedule, with India's tour of Sri Lanka soon followed by home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and culminating in a five-match Test series in Australia at the year's end.

Gautam Gambhir's Recent Press Conference

At the press conference, Gambhir faced questions about the recent leadership changes, with Suryakumar Yadav being named T20I captain and Hardik Pandya, who was Rohit Sharma’s deputy during the T20 World Cup win, being excluded from the role. Gambhir also discussed the future of seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom retired from T20Is following the World Cup victory.