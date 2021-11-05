हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan says he heard Michael Vaughan's racist comments

Former Pakistan pace bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has confirmed that he heard Michael Vaughan making racially insensitive comments to a group of Asian players at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

File image of Michael Vaughan. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan pace bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has confirmed that he heard Michael Vaughan making racially insensitive comments to a group of Asian players at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Rana was alongside Azeem Rafiq at Trent Bridge in 2009 when Vaughan is alleged to have said: "There's too many of you lot, we need to do something about it." 

Rana and Azeem were among four players of Asian heritage in the Yorkshire team at the time.

Notably, on Thursday in his column in the Telegraph, former England captain Michael Vaughan "completely and categorically" denied Azeem Rafiq's allegation that he was racist towards him and other Asian Yorkshire team-mates in 2009.

But Rana confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that he heard Vaughan make the comments and has reiterated his preparedness to provide evidence to any inquiry as required.

Vaughan's revelation came hours after his former team-mate Gary Ballance admitted, via a statement issued by Yorkshire, that he had been the player who had used the racial slur "P***" in conversations with Rafiq. 

