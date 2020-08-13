हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar turns 45, ICC calls him 'one of the fastest bowlers ever'

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is celebrating his 45th birthday on Thursday (August 13). Shoaib, who is popularly known as Rawalpaindi Express, will always be remembered for delivering the 'fastest recorded ball' in the history of cricket when he succeeded in crossing the 100 miles per hour mark.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar turns 45, ICC calls him &#039;one of the fastest bowlers ever&#039;
Picture: Twitter/@ICC

Shoaib bowled the 'fastest recorded ball' against England in a Cricket World Cup match in 2002. The Rawalpindi Express was bowling his second over when he delivered the balls at the speed of 153.3km/h, 158.4km/h, 158.5km/h, 157.4km/h, 159.5km/h and 161.3km/h, with the average speed being 158.06 km/h. Shoaib had bowled that maiden over to English batsman Nick Knight.

International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished Shoaib on his 45th birthday and said that he is one of the fastest bowlers ever to play the game of cricket.

Shoaib played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan and claimed 438 international wickets at an average of 25.02. His strike was 36.04.

