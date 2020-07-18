Former South African spinner Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim dies aged 73

Former South African cricketer Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, who was one of the most iconic spinners of the country between 1970s and 1980s, has breathed his last recently. He was 73-year-old.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued an official statement to confirm the news of Baboo's demise.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has heard with great sadness of the passing of Ismail ‘Baboo’ Ebrahim in Durban at the age of 73," the official statement said.

Meanwhile,CSA Acting Chief Executive, Dr. Jacques Faul paid condolences to the family, friends and cricketing colleagues of Baboo on behalf of the CSA.

“Baboo Ebrahim was one of the countless number of outstanding cricketers who was denied the opportunity to display his talents to the world and live his cricketing dreams.

On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and cricketing colleagues,"CSA official website quote Faul as saying.

Baboo appeared in a total of 48 first-class games during his cricketing career and bagged 179 wickets in it at an average of 21.33 and economy rate of 2.12. The figures included eight five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls.

The spinner's only chance at the international stage came when he represented South Africa Invitation XI against the International Wanderers at Kingsmead in 1976.

Baboo had also played in one season of the Lancashire Central League and grabbed 62 wickets for Radcliffe at 14.62 apiece.

The left-arm spinner finally got an opportunity to play for his country in Masters events in one of which he removed both Sir Vivian Richards and Gordon Greenidge.