Cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena appointed as 'consultant coach' of national team

Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed former captain Mahela Jayawardena as the 'consultant coach' for the national team with effect from January 1, 2022.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena appointed as &#039;consultant coach&#039; of national team
Mahela Jayawardena.(Source: Twitter)

Former captain Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed as the 'consultant coach' for the Sri Lanka national cricket team with effect from January 1,2022.

Jayawardena, in his new role, which is effective for a period of one year, will be in charge of the overall cricketing element of the nation team and will provide invaluable strategic support for the players and management teams at the High-Performance Center.

"We are extremely happy that Mahela is joining the National Team for an extended role, especially given the context that Sri Lanka has a heavy international calendar during the year 2022," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, as per the official release.

Despite the new appointment, Jayawardena will continue to perform in his role with the Under-19 team, as it prepares for next year's ICC under-19 World Cup to be held in West Indies.

"This is an exciting opportunity to work with the national cricketers and coaches in our various development squads, including the U19 and A-Team teams, to help us do justice to the enormous cricketing talent and potential in Sri Lanka," said Jayawardena.

"I am very passionate about Sri Lankan cricket and believe that with a coordinated and focused team effort, taking a holistic approach working across all age groups, we can achieve consistent success in the future," he added.

"My main role will be supporting our team of national coaches and support staff in terms of our preparation and strategic thinking during the coming year."
Jayawardena was appointed to the latest role by Sri Lanka Cricket's Executive Committee in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. 

