This ex-Sri Lanka player now drives bus in Australia to make ends meet

Former Sri Lankan international Suraj Randiv, who was a part of ICC 2011 World Cup squad, is now working as a bus driver in Australia to make his ends meet. Randiv works for a French company Trensdev which employs and operates buses in Melbourne.

Also, not only Randiv but even his fellow cricketers Chinthaka Jayasinghe of Sri Lanka and Waddington Mwayenga of Zimbabwe are working as bus drivers for the same company. Moreover, the trio plays at the district level and represent Dandenong Cricket Club, which is affiliated with Victoria Premier Cricket.

The district-level cricketer also takes part in state competitions. James Pattinson, Sarah Elliot and Peter Siddle are other Australian players to have played for the same cricket club.

Notably, Randiv, who featured in the 2011 World Cup final against India, represented Sri Lanka in 12 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 7 T20Is in which he claimed 43, 36, and 7 wickets respectively. He also played for MS Dhoni’s CSK in 2011 and 2013 and earned almost 75 Lakhs for his effort.

Interestingly, couple of months ago Suraj was called by Cricket Australia to help the Australian team during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, which the visitors won 2-1.

It is worth mentioning that Randiv was involved in a big controversial moment during his international career when he deliberately bowled a no-ball to deny Indian opener Virender Sehwag a century during a 2010 tri-series fixture against Team India.

6yrs ago on this day,Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla did this,was hit fr a 6,but I remained 99notout pic.twitter.com/iwhOFdtQNL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2016

As far as Jayasinghe is concerned, the right-arm medium pacer made his T20I debut against India in 2009 and went on to represent Sri Lanka in 5 matches and scored 49 runs.

Waddington Mwayenga, on the other hand, was a medium-pacer, who represented Zimbabwe in solitary Test and 3 ODIs between 2002-2005, claiming 1 wicket each in both formats.