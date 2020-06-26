हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Robin Singh

Former Test cricketer Robin Singh's car seized for coronavirus lockdown violation

Chennai had come under total lockdown for 12-days, starting June 19.  

Former Test cricketer Robin Singh&#039;s car seized for coronavirus lockdown violation
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Chennai Police has seized the car of former Test cricketer Robin Singh for defying coronavirus-induced lockdown curbs.

A police official said that Singh was coming from the East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday morning. On checking, it was found he neither had the e-pass nor any valid reason-like emergency-to travel in his car.

"He was very polite and didn't put on any airs. We seized his vehicle for violating the lockdown rules," the police official said.

According to the police official, Singh might have travelled in his car perhaps for more than two kilometre from his residence.

Chennai had come under total lockdown for 12-days, starting June 19.

Prior to the total lockdown Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan had urged the citizens to do their shopping for essential items within two kilometre radius from their homes and without using their vehicles.

Viswanathan also warned of severe police action on those who violate the lockdown orders.

Tags:
Robin SinghChennaiIndian cricketcoronavirus lockdown
Next
Story

You can tag me and Kaps also: Ravi Shastri takes cheeky dig at Yuvraj Singh's 1983 World Cup win post
  • 4,90,401Confirmed
  • 15,301Deaths

Full coverage

  • 96,09,844Confirmed
  • 4,89,318Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Class 10, 12 board results 2020 of CBSE to be declared by July 15