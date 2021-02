Former Windies pacer Ezra Moseley passes away in tragic road accident

Former West Indies bowler Ezra Moseley passed away after meeting with a tragic road accident. He was 63 years old.

As per a report in Nationnews, the former cricketer was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The report mentioned that the accident took place along the ABC Highway near Christ Church junction, when his bicycle collided with a SUV driven by a teenager.

Moseley featured in two Tests against England in 1990 and also played nine ODIS between 1990 and 1991. He went to the rebel tour of South Africa back in 1982-83 and was banned.

However, he later made a comeback and had a late international debut after plying his trade for Glamorgan in English county cricket. He was the assistant coach when the West Indies women's team won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016.

"It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados. The entire CWI family are deeply saddened," Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket was quoted by PTI in a report.

"Ezra was one of our region's premier fast bowlers from the late '70s through the '80s and into the early '90s, when he went on to play for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England and South Africa."

- with PTI inputs