Rafael Nadal claimed the 14th French Open title by beating Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the Final on Sunday. With this Nadal won 22nd Grand Slam the most won by any man. By earning a 22nd Grand Slam crown, the Spaniard has moved further clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race, with the Serbian and Swiss tied on 20 major titles.

Wishes from all over the world flooded Twitter, congratulating the champion on his historic achievement.

