Sachin Tendulkar Shares Pic With Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar: Brian Lara Reacts

Sachin Tendulkar is currently enjoying a vacation in London with his family. During his time there, he also had the pleasure of reconnecting with two of his former Team India mates — Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar. The former India batting legend shared a glimpse of their get-together, stating that the trio recently had a delightful lunch in London, accompanied by their respective spouses. In his caption for the image, Tendulkar highlighted the two key elements that have forged a strong bond among them — “friendship and food.” Expressing his joy at the reunion, he conveyed his delight in meeting this group for an “awesome lunch.”

The shared moments between these three former India cricketers serve as a testament to the enduring camaraderie that exists between them, well beyond their playing days.

Tendulkar captioned the image, “Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch.”

Check Sachin Tendulkar’s photo:

Ajit Agarkar appointed BCCI chief selector

Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar had earlier been appointed as the BCCI chief selector for the Indian men’s cricket team. Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is. He also has an impressive record in domestic cricket, having featured in 110 first-class matches, 270 List A matches, and 62 T20 matches.

Ajit Agarkar was also part of India’s triumphant squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. Agarkar, for all his bowling feats, still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batsman in ODIs, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000.

Upon seeing the photo, former West Indies great Brian Lara playfully commented, “It was just a hi and a bye for me, boys! You're lucky! My golfing buddies enjoy.”

Sachin Tendulkar had earlier shared a photo with Lara, both taking a stroll in London. Tendulkar wrote, “Casually bumped into another keen golfer today!”