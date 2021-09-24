हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2007 T20 World Cup

From Gautam Gambhir to RP Singh: Team India players from 2007 T20 World Cup celebrate historic triumph

A young Team India led by MS Dhoni on his first project as a captain went on to script history on this exact date, 14 years ago, when the Men In Blue won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

From Gautam Gambhir to RP Singh: Team India players from 2007 T20 World Cup celebrate historic triumph
Team India players from 2007 T20 World Cup celebrate historic triumph

A young Team India led by MS Dhoni on his first project as a captain went on to script history on this exact date, 14 years ago, when the Men In Blue won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

It was a superb team effort by a young Indian unit, who entered the competition on the back of a humiliating first-round exit from the ICC World Cup held in West Indies earlier that year.

The win couldn't have been any better as it came against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

For India, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan made his international debut on the occasion. He came in place of Virender Sehwag, who had to sit out due to an injury. The other ten Indian players who featured in the contest were Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, and RP Singh.  

Celebrating the historic and memorable triumph, members of India's playing XI from the encounter took to Twitter and shared their personal experiences. Here is how they reacted: 

India successfully defended a modest 157 and won the finals by five runs to bring home the coveted T20 trophy.

After this, Dhoni went on to lift two more ICC trophies – 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.

Yuvraj Singh was the standout performer for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup as he hit six 6s in an over bowled by England’s Stuart Broad. He also played a memorable knock of 70 runs against Australia in the semi-finals.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
2007 T20 World Cup
Next
Story

‘Now, you lick what you see in the picture’: Harbhajan Singh gives it back to troll

Must Watch

PT5M18S

Biden should pay attention to the concerns of farmers while meeting PM Modi, Tweets Rakesh Tikait