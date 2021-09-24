From Gautam Gambhir to RP Singh: Team India players from 2007 T20 World Cup celebrate historic triumph

A young Team India led by MS Dhoni on his first project as a captain went on to script history on this exact date, 14 years ago, when the Men In Blue won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

It was a superb team effort by a young Indian unit, who entered the competition on the back of a humiliating first-round exit from the ICC World Cup held in West Indies earlier that year.

The win couldn't have been any better as it came against arch-rivals Pakistan.

For India, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan made his international debut on the occasion. He came in place of Virender Sehwag, who had to sit out due to an injury. The other ten Indian players who featured in the contest were Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, and RP Singh.

Celebrating the historic and memorable triumph, members of India's playing XI from the encounter took to Twitter and shared their personal experiences. Here is how they reacted:

When every Indian became a champion after 24 years! #WC2007 pic.twitter.com/veaLYnWUHq — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 24, 2021

That night was memorable. Lot of memories from that particular day. The day that changed the perspective of Indian fans towards T20 cricket. #T20WorldCup2007 pic.twitter.com/2SKUJzxxnm — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 24, 2021

When your FAITH become stronger than your FEAR … then your dream can become a reality #champions #T20WorldCup2007 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fuOWN2VLba — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2021

India vs Pakistan, World Cup final. Ohh God Blessed to represent my nation #OnThisDay in #T20WorldCup2007 final. A memory to cherish forever. Thanks everyone for your wishes and blessings. pic.twitter.com/Uag405Aewx — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 24, 2021

India successfully defended a modest 157 and won the finals by five runs to bring home the coveted T20 trophy.

After this, Dhoni went on to lift two more ICC trophies – 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.

Yuvraj Singh was the standout performer for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup as he hit six 6s in an over bowled by England’s Stuart Broad. He also played a memorable knock of 70 runs against Australia in the semi-finals.