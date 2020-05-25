From Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir, sports fraternity wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak'

While the entire country is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr with great religious zeal and fervour amid coronavirus lockdown, the sports fraternity on Monday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, master blaster Tendulkar shared a picture of 'Eid Mubarak' greetings and wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Stay blessed and stay safe."

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating!

Stay blessed and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/OmuKaERox4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2020

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr, former Indian batsman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir hoped that the festival bring back a sense of happiness at this difficult time.

"Eid Mubarak to all my countrymen! May this joyous occasion bring back a sense of happiness in these tough times! #EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Eid Mubarak to all my countrymen! May this joyous occasion bring back a sense of happiness in these tough times! #EidMubarak — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 25, 2020

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished his fans, writing, "On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. #EidMubarak."

On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/RydHmIYad4 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 24, 2020

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, extended greetings to his countrymen with a simple "Eid Mubarak to all" message.

Eid Mubarak to all . #Eid2020 — lets stay indoors India (@ashwinravi99) May 25, 2020

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina wished for peace and harmony for everyone on the holy occassion.

"May this Eid bring peace, harmony & good health for everyone around the world. Eid Mubarak," he wrote.

May this Eid bring peace, harmony & good health for everyone around the world. Eid Mubarak — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) May 24, 2020

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, on the other hand, too took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "May this Eid, bless you with peace and bring joy and love to your heart and homes. #EidMubaarak."

May this Eid, bless you with peace and bring joy and love to your heart and homes. #EidMubaarak pic.twitter.com/5cl4Jr2m64 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 25, 2020

Besides Indian players, sports personalities from all over the world also extended their wishes. Here is what they wrote:

.. #EidMubarak to all celebrating — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 24, 2020

In the wake of this national tragedy and our fight against COVID-19, we must come together in harmony and modesty. This is the time to pray for the families who are suffering, and precious souls lost and mend our ways for good. #EidMubarak from My Family to Yours!#StayHome — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) May 23, 2020

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It also marks the end of 30-day long period of fasting (also known as Rozas).Muslims across the globe celebrate the day with much fervour. However, this year's celebrations are marred by coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing have come in the way of praying and gatherings.