हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid-ul-Fitr

From Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir, sports fraternity wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak'

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir, sports fraternity wishes fans &#039;Eid Mubarak&#039;

While the entire country is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr with great religious zeal and fervour amid coronavirus lockdown, the sports fraternity on Monday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion. 

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, master blaster Tendulkar shared a picture of 'Eid Mubarak' greetings and wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Stay blessed and stay safe."

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr, former Indian batsman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir hoped that the festival bring back a sense of happiness at this difficult time.

"Eid Mubarak to all my countrymen! May this joyous occasion bring back a sense of happiness in these tough times! #EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished his fans, writing, "On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. #EidMubarak."

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, extended greetings to his countrymen with a simple "Eid Mubarak to all" message.

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina wished for peace and harmony for everyone on the holy occassion.

"May this Eid bring peace, harmony & good health for everyone around the world. Eid Mubarak," he wrote.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, on the other hand, too took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "May this Eid, bless you with peace and bring joy and love to your heart and homes. #EidMubaarak."

Besides Indian players, sports personalities from all over the world also extended their wishes. Here is what they wrote: 

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It also marks the end of 30-day long period of fasting (also known as Rozas).Muslims across the globe celebrate the day with much fervour. However, this year's celebrations are marred by coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing have come in the way of praying and gatherings.

Tags:
Eid-ul-FitrSachin tendulkarSuresh RainaShikhar DhawanGautam GambhirVVS LaxmanCricket
Next
Story

Mark Taylor urges ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup this week
  • 1,38,845Confirmed
  • 4,021Deaths

Full coverage

  • 54,38,106Confirmed
  • 3,45,273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Maharashtra government once again engaged in efforts to start functioning in the cinema world