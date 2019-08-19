From scoring 12 runs on debut to becoming No.1 batsman, Virat Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket

A day after successfully completing exactly 11 years in international cricket, Indian skipper Virat Kohli reflected on his long incredible journey by sharing a throwback picture of his debut match along with a picture of his current one on his social media handle.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 30-year-old swashbuckling batsman posted two pictures and expressed his gratitude for all the success he has been able to achieve.



"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," he wrote.

On August 18, 2008, Kohli made a debut for the national side during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadiumin Dambulla. It was not a dream debut for Kohli as he was dismissed for just 12 runs.

The Indian skipper, who pulled back his first century in 2009, has appeared in a total 239 ODIs for the Men in Blue amassing 11,520 runs--including 43 centuries and 54 half-centuries-- at a strike rate of 93.21.

Kohli made his T20I debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe and Test debut a year later against West Indies. He has notched up 6,613 runs in 77 Tests and 2,369 runs in 70 T20Is he played for India so far.

With 43 tons to his name in 50-over format, Kohli is standing just behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the second place in the list of Indian players with most number of centuries in ODI cricket.

Kohli, who is currently leading the Indian squad against the Caribbean side in the West Indies, recently became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.

Considered as one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli is currently the top-ranked batsman in both ODIs and Test formats. He had also received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2018.

