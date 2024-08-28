From Sharad Pawar To Jagmohan Dalmiya: Before Jay Shah, Who Were 4 Indians Who Held ICC Chairmanship; Details Inside

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). As the youngest individual to assume this prestigious role, Shah marks a new era in cricket governance. His appointment is not just a personal triumph but also a significant achievement for Indian cricket, which has seen four other notable figures occupy this top position before him.

A New Era Begins for ICC



Jay Shah's election as ICC chairman, effective from December 1st, 2024, is a milestone in cricket’s global administration. Previously serving as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Shah's ascent to the ICC's top post reflects his significant contributions and leadership within the cricketing world.



"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated in his first reaction to the announcement. He emphasized his commitment to furthering the global reach of cricket, balancing various formats of the game, and leveraging advanced technologies. Shah's vision includes introducing marquee cricket events to new global markets and ensuring the sport's inclusion in the Olympics, with the LA 2028 Games poised to be a transformative moment.



The Legacy of Indian Leaders in ICC



Before Shah's historic appointment, four other Indians have held the prestigious roles of ICC chairman or president, each leaving a lasting impact on the sport:



Jagmohan Dalmiya



Jagmohan Dalmiya was the trailblazer for Indian cricket administrators at the ICC level. Serving as ICC president from 1997 to 2000, Dalmiya played a crucial role in expanding the game’s reach and increasing its global profile. His tenure marked the beginning of India's significant influence on international cricket.



Sharad Pawar



Sharad Pawar, who took over as ICC president from 2010 to 2012, continued the legacy of Indian leadership at the helm of cricket's global body. Pawar’s term was notable for his efforts to strengthen the governance of international cricket and for his focus on enhancing the sport's commercial prospects.



N. Srinivasan



N. Srinivasan followed as ICC chairman from 2014 to 2015, steering the organization during a period of considerable change. His leadership was marked by significant developments in cricket's administration and efforts to promote the sport's integrity and global appeal.



Shashank Manohar



Shashank Manohar served two non-consecutive terms as ICC chairman, from 2008 to 2010 and then from 2015 to 2016. Manohar's tenure was characterized by his focus on cricket's governance reforms and his commitment to ensuring transparency within the ICC.



Shah’s Vision for the Future



Jay Shah’s vision for his tenure as ICC chairman reflects a forward-looking approach. He aims to balance the coexistence of different cricket formats while promoting technological advancements in the sport. Shah's focus on global expansion includes introducing cricket to new markets and leveraging the Olympics platform to drive the sport’s growth. Shah's commitment to innovation and inclusivity will be pivotal as cricket navigates its future. His leadership promises to build on the achievements of his predecessors while introducing new strategies to enhance the sport's global footprint.