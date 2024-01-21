Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently announced his third marriage with renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed, sending shockwaves across borders. The ceremony, held on January 20, 2024, was a celebration of love, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," shared by Malik on social media. The news of Shoaib Malik's third marriage surfaced amidst persistent rumours of his separation from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, has been living apart for over a year, raising questions about the state of their union.

Shoiab Malik

- Married Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002

- Divorced Ayesha in April 2010

- Married Sania Mirza in April 2010

- Divorced Sania in 2023/24

- Married Sana Javed in Jan 2024 pic.twitter.com/HHzMigjfan — Aman (@CricketSatire) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik's Past - Ayesha Siddiqui, the First Wife

Before his marriage to Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's life took a tumultuous turn involving Ayesha Siddiqui. Ayesha, also known as Maha Siddiqui, accused Malik of bigamy, claiming they got married in 2002. The controversy unfolded, leading to a police complaint and eventually a divorce settlement where Ayesha received INR 15 crore as alimony.

The Telephonic Nikah with Ayesha Siddiqui

In a surprising revelation, Shoaib Malik shared details of his telephonic nikah with Ayesha Siddiqui, a woman he had never met in person. The cricketer recalled the shocking moment in 2005 when he discovered that Ayesha was not the person in the photographs she had shared. Despite feeling cheated, Malik chose not to release the pictures to protect the other woman involved.

Shoaib Malik's Evolving Relationships

Shoaib Malik's personal life took another turn when he married Sania Mirza in 2010, marking a new chapter in his life. However, recent speculations about troubles in his marriage to Sania have fueled media interest. The cricketer's Instagram bio change from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to "Father to One True Blessing" in August 2022 added to the speculation.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed - A New Beginning

On January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik surprised the world with his wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Amidst the speculations surrounding his divorce from Sania Mirza, Malik and Javed's joyous announcement stirred the media.

Shoaib Malik's Silence on Past Controversies

While Malik remains silent on past controversies, including his first marriage with Ayesha Siddiqui, he has openly shared glimpses of his journey on social media. The cricketer's personal life continues to be a subject of intrigue, with fans eager to unravel the untold chapters.