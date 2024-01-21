trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712089
NewsCricket
SHOAIB MALIK THIRD MARRIAGE

From Telephonic Nikah In 2002 To Rs 15 Cr Alimony: Story Of Shoaib Malik's First Wife Ayesha Siddiqui

Before his marriage to Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's life took a tumultuous turn involving Ayesha Siddiqui.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Telephonic Nikah In 2002 To Rs 15 Cr Alimony: Story Of Shoaib Malik's First Wife Ayesha Siddiqui

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently announced his third marriage with renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed, sending shockwaves across borders. The ceremony, held on January 20, 2024, was a celebration of love, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," shared by Malik on social media. The news of Shoaib Malik's third marriage surfaced amidst persistent rumours of his separation from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, has been living apart for over a year, raising questions about the state of their union.

Also Read: From Sania Mirza To Sana Javed: All You Need To Know About Shoaib Malik's 3 Weddings - In Pics

Shoaib Malik's Past - Ayesha Siddiqui, the First Wife

Before his marriage to Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's life took a tumultuous turn involving Ayesha Siddiqui. Ayesha, also known as Maha Siddiqui, accused Malik of bigamy, claiming they got married in 2002. The controversy unfolded, leading to a police complaint and eventually a divorce settlement where Ayesha received INR 15 crore as alimony.

The Telephonic Nikah with Ayesha Siddiqui

In a surprising revelation, Shoaib Malik shared details of his telephonic nikah with Ayesha Siddiqui, a woman he had never met in person. The cricketer recalled the shocking moment in 2005 when he discovered that Ayesha was not the person in the photographs she had shared. Despite feeling cheated, Malik chose not to release the pictures to protect the other woman involved.

Shoaib Malik's Evolving Relationships

Shoaib Malik's personal life took another turn when he married Sania Mirza in 2010, marking a new chapter in his life. However, recent speculations about troubles in his marriage to Sania have fueled media interest. The cricketer's Instagram bio change from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to "Father to One True Blessing" in August 2022 added to the speculation.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed - A New Beginning

On January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik surprised the world with his wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Amidst the speculations surrounding his divorce from Sania Mirza, Malik and Javed's joyous announcement stirred the media.

Shoaib Malik's Silence on Past Controversies

While Malik remains silent on past controversies, including his first marriage with Ayesha Siddiqui, he has openly shared glimpses of his journey on social media. The cricketer's personal life continues to be a subject of intrigue, with fans eager to unravel the untold chapters.

TAGS

Shoaib Malik third marriageSana Javed wedding picturesShoaib Malik divorce rumorsSania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separationAyesha Siddiqui controversyShoaib Malik telephonic nikahShoaib Malik marriage historyShoaib Malik personal lifeSana Javed actress biographyShoaib Malik and Ayesha Siddiqui pastShoaib Malik love lifeShoaib Malik social media updatesSania Mirza and Shoaib Malik relationship statusShoaib Malik Instagram bio changeShoaib Malik marriage controversiesShoaib Malik's first wife detailsAyesha Siddiqui police complaintShoaib Malik's journey in relationshipsShoaib Malik controversies timelineSana Javed surprise weddingShoaib Malik's evolving relationshipsShoaib Malik's marriage revelationsShoaib Malik's personal life updatesShoaib Malik's love affairsSania Mirza divorce newsShoaib Malik and Sana Javed Instagram postShoaib Malik's past marriagesAyesha Siddiqui alimony settlementShoaib Malik's undisclosed chaptersShoaib Malik controversies and red

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry