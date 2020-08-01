हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid al-Adha

From Virat Kohli to Mohammad Kaif, cricket fraternity wishes Eid Mubarak to fans

While the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha with great religious zeal and fervour, the cricket fraternity on Saturday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion. 

From Virat Kohli to Mohammad Kaif, cricket fraternity wishes Eid Mubarak to fans

While the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha with great religious zeal and fervour, the cricket fraternity on Saturday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion. 

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli wished Eid al-Adha to his countrymen, while asking them to celebrate the occassion by spreading love and happiness.

"Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha to those celebrating! Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. #EidMubarak," the 31-year-old wrote.

Kaif, on the other hand, hopes the festival brings back a sense of happiness around the globe at a time when countless people have lost their lives.

"Resist that desire to give a hug today. In a year when countless people have lost their lives and livelihoods, may Allah ease the suffering around the globe. Every Eid we pray for good health, peace and happiness but hope this #EidAlAdha is more 'Mubarak' than ever before! Palms up together,"Kaif wrote.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami hoped the occassion brings wealth and happiness in everyone's life.

"May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and give you a healthy life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.#EId," Shami tweeted.

"Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one," Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma tweeted while extending warm greetings to his fans.

Besides them, Test opener Mayank Agarwal, former pacer Irfan Pathan, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished prosperity and success to his fans on the occassion of Eid al-Adha.

Let us take a look at their tweets:

 

 

 

 

Eid al-Adha, popularly known as 'Sacrifice Feast' or 'Bakra Eid', honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

Tags:
Eid al-AdhaVirat KohliMohammad KaifMohammad ShamiRohit SharmaIrfan PathanCricket
Next
Story

CPL 2020: Kieron Pollard to continue to lead Trinbago Knight Riders
  • 16,95,988Confirmed
  • 36,511Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Made in India campaign launched by Zee News touched 1 crore missed calls