From Virat Kohli to Mohammad Kaif, cricket fraternity wishes Eid Mubarak to fans

While the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha with great religious zeal and fervour, the cricket fraternity on Saturday came in unison to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occassion.

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, everyone took to their social media handles to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli wished Eid al-Adha to his countrymen, while asking them to celebrate the occassion by spreading love and happiness.

"Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha to those celebrating! Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. #EidMubarak," the 31-year-old wrote.

Kaif, on the other hand, hopes the festival brings back a sense of happiness around the globe at a time when countless people have lost their lives.

"Resist that desire to give a hug today. In a year when countless people have lost their lives and livelihoods, may Allah ease the suffering around the globe. Every Eid we pray for good health, peace and happiness but hope this #EidAlAdha is more 'Mubarak' than ever before! Palms up together,"Kaif wrote.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami hoped the occassion brings wealth and happiness in everyone's life.

"May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and give you a healthy life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.#EId," Shami tweeted.

"Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one," Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma tweeted while extending warm greetings to his fans.

Besides them, Test opener Mayank Agarwal, former pacer Irfan Pathan, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished prosperity and success to his fans on the occassion of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, popularly known as 'Sacrifice Feast' or 'Bakra Eid', honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.