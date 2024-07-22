Gautam Gambhir the newly appointed India cricket team head coach addressed his first press conference in Mumbai since assuming the role earlier this month. This comes ahead of his first assignment with the national team: the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, where India will play three T20Is and three ODIs.

At the press conference, Gambhir faced questions about the recent leadership changes, with Suryakumar Yadav being named T20I captain and Hardik Pandya, who was Rohit Sharma’s deputy during the T20 World Cup win, being excluded from the role. Gambhir also discussed the future of seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom retired from T20Is following the World Cup victory.

Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid, who had been head coach since November 2021 and concluded his tenure after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in June. Gambhir's arrival coincides with a busy international schedule, with India's tour of Sri Lanka soon followed by home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and culminating in a five-match Test series in Australia at the year's end.

7 Key Pointers From Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Future

Gambhir expressed confidence in the Kohli and Rohit, stating, 'They have proven their capabilities on the big stage, be it the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. I believe both of them still have a lot of cricket left in them. With the Champions Trophy and the tour of Australia coming up, they will be highly motivated. If they maintain their fitness, even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility. It's hard to say exactly how much cricket they have left, but any team would be fortunate to have players of their caliber for as long as possible.'

Why Suryakumar Yadav Was Picked Ahead Of Hardik Pandya As India’s T20I Captain?

Ajit Agarkar disclosed that fitness concerns were a key factor in Hardik Pandya not being considered for India's T20I captaincy, leading to Suryakumar Yadav being chosen for the role instead.

"Surya is one of the deserving candidates," Agarkar told reporters. "He is among the best T20 batters in the world. We believe that Surya possesses all the necessary qualities to be an effective captain. We wanted a captain who is likely to play all the games," he explained.

Future Of Pant, Rahul, And Shubman

Ajit Agarkar stated, "Rishabh has been out for a long time, so we aim to reintroduce him without overwhelming him. When a player returns after a lengthy absence, it's important to gradually reintegrate them into the team."

"Regarding KL, one of the key pieces of feedback he received was that he needs to 'hit the reset button'. As for Shubman, we view him as an all-format player."

Workload Management Of Key Indian Players Like Jasprit Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir emphasized the importance of managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload, saying, "I've said it before, workload management for someone like Jasprit is crucial. He's a rare bowler that any team would want, especially for important games. That's why managing the workload for him and other fast bowlers is essential."

Gambhir added, "If you're a batter in good form, you might as well play all formats. With Rohit and Virat retiring from T20Is, they'll now focus on the other two formats. Hopefully, they'll be available for most of the games."

Who Will Be Gambhir's Support Staff

Gautam Gambhir said 'we haven't finalized the support staff yet, but I've worked with people like Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar. I've received positive feedback from the players about them and others as well'.

3 Different Teams For 3 Formats?

Gautam Gambhir said 'Transitions are a part of the game. Rohit and Virat are no longer in T20Is, but we won't have three entirely different teams.' Ajit Agarkar said 'Exactly, that's not our plan. We just need to find the right combination of players who can perform well across different formats.'

Gautam Gambhir On Relationship With Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir said, "The rumors of a tiff might be good for TRP, but my relationship with him has been good. The important thing is that we are representing 140 crore Indians. We've exchanged messages, and it doesn't matter whether it was before or after my announcement. He is a world-class player, and I have immense respect for him."