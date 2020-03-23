हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

From Virender Sehwag to Harbhajan Singh: Indian cricketers express gratitude to coronavirus fighters

As the world continues its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the Indian fraternity has come in unison to thank and showcase their support to all those people who are working selflessly day and night to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India observed a Janata Curfew on March 22 by not getting out of their houses between 7 am and 9 pm. It was their first step towards their fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister had also urged his countrymen to come to their balconies at 5pm and show their support to the emergency workers like doctors, paramedics, Army, police, media personnel among others by clapping or ringing any musical instrument even kitchen utensils like plates for a five-minute duration.

Like all of us, the cricket personalities too came to their balconies  to express gratitude to the unsung warriors.

From former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, all took to their official Twitter handle to share the video of themselves taking part in the initiative while also congratulating everyone for being able to come together as the nation even while staying at home on the eve of the Janata Curfew. 

Let us take a look at how the cricket fraterity united to thank coronavirus fighters by clapping and ringing bells:

 

 

 

 

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people and has affected more than 3,30,000 persons globally. India has so far reported 396 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths from it. 

 

 

