From week 1 to week 6: Shikhar Dhawan gives hilarious sneak peek into his quarantine life

While all the cricketing activities across the world continues to remain at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is making the most of this forced break by spending some quality time with his wife and son at home.

From dancing to Bollywood popular songs with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar to engaging in household work, Dhawan is keeping his fans entertained by constantly showing them how they can have fun even while staying at home amid the lockdown in India.

On Monday, the 34-year-old once again took to his official Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video of him with his wife.

In the video, Dhawan could be seen giving a sneak peek into his quarantine life with wife Ayesha from week one to week six.



The Indian opener could be seen showing that the life was quite different in the first week of the lockdown as he and his wife dance on Bollywood romantic number. Meanwhile, the second half of the video shows the sixth week where the duo could be seen sharing some funny moments.

"Some quarantine fun and entertainment just for you guys.. Thank you @aesha.dhawan5 for making everyday so much fun," he captioned the post.

Dhawan has been quite active on social media ever since coronavirus lockdown was announced in the country from March 24.

Earlier in April, Dhawan posted a video wherein he can be seen playing cricket indoors with his son.

While Zoravar can be seen bowling to his father Shikhar, the Indian opener is seen successfully defending the ball on the off-side.The commentary with crowd noises in the background is making the video all the more interesting.

Dhawan had also posted a video in which he was seen shaking legs to a popular Bollywood number ‘Dady Cool’ along with his son.

He had captioned the post as, ""Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one."

Dhawan was scheduled to play for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who had initially postponed the IPL 2020 till April 14, suspended the T20 lucrative tournament indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus crises.