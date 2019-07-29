Full schedule of ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021

The maiden edition of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) is all set to begin with the five-match Ashes series between England and Australia from August 1 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The cricket's oldest rivalry will be followed by the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and World Cup 2019 runner-ups New Zealand from August 14. Subsequently, India will open their campaign at the World Test Championship with a two-match Test series against West Indies at the latter's home turf starting from August 22.

A total of top nine Test teams in the world namely Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will be featuring in 71 matches across 27 series, played over two years.

The top two sides will be playing the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June 2021 in the United Kingdom.

With points available for every single game, each team will play three home and three away series. Each series counts for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each Test match. A tie will be 50% of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

Here is the complete schedule of the maiden edition of the ICC World Test Championship:

India

July to August 2019: 2-match Test series against West Indies

October to November 2019: 3-match Test series against South Africa

November 2019: 2 Tests against Bangladesh

February 2020: 2 Tests against New Zealand

December 2020: 4 Tests against Australia

January to February 2021: 5-match Test series against England

New Zealand

July to August 2019: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka

December 2019 to January 2020: 3 Tests against Australia

February 2020: 2 Tests against India

August to September 2020: 2 Tests against Bangladesh

November to December 2020: 3 Tests against West Indies

December 2020: 2 Tests against Pakistan

South Africa

October 2019: 3 Tests against India

December 2019 to January 2020: 4 Tests against England

July to August 2020: 2 Tests against West Indies

January 2021: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka

January to February 2021: 2 Tests against Pakistan

February to March 2021: 3 Tests against Australia

England

July to August 2019: 5 Tests against Australia

December 2019 to January 2020: 4 Tests against South Africa

March 2020: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka

June to July 2020: 3 Tests against West Indies

July to August 2020: 3 Tests against Pakistan

January to February 2021: 5 Tests against India

Australia

July to September 2019: 5 Tests against England

November 2019: 2 Tests against Pakistan

December 2019 to January 2020: 3 Tests against New Zealand

February 2020: 2 Tests against Bangladesh

November to December 2020: 4 Tests against India

February to March 2021: 3 Tests against South Africa

Sri Lanka

July to August 2019: 2 Tests against New Zealand

October 2019: 2 Tests against Pakistan

March to April 2020: 2 Tests v England

July-August 2020: 3 Tests against Bangladesh

January 2021: 2 Tests against South Africa

February to March 2021: 2 Tests against West Indies

Pakistan

October 2019: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka

November to December 2019: 2 Tests against Australia

January to February 2020: 2 Tests against Bangladesh

July to August 2020: 3 Tests against England

December 2020: 2 Tests against New Zealand

January to February 2021: 2 Tests against South Africa

West Indies

July to August 2019: 2 Tests against India

June to July 2020: 3 Tests against England

July to August 2020: 2 Tests against South Africa

November to December 2020: 3 Tests against New Zealand

January to February 2021: 3 Tests against Bangladesh

February to March 2021: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

November 2019: 3 Tests against India

January to February 2020: 2 Tests against Pakistan

February 2020: 2 Tests against Australia

July-August 2020: 3 Tests v Sri Lanka

August-September 2020: 2 Tests v New Zealand

January-February 2021: 3 Tests v Windies