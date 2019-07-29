close

India

The maiden edition of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) is all set to begin with the five-match Ashes series between England and Australia from August 1 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Full schedule of ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021
Image credit: ICC official website

The maiden edition of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) is all set to begin with the five-match Ashes series between England and Australia from August 1 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The cricket's oldest rivalry will be followed by the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and World Cup 2019 runner-ups New Zealand from August 14. Subsequently, India will open their campaign at the World Test Championship with a two-match Test series against West Indies at the latter's home turf starting from August 22. 

A total of top nine Test teams in the world namely Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will be featuring in 71 matches across 27 series, played over two years. 

The top two sides will be playing the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June 2021 in the United Kingdom.

With points available for every single game, each team will play three home and three away series. Each series counts for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each Test match. A tie will be 50% of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

Here is the complete schedule of the maiden edition of the ICC World Test Championship:

India

July to August 2019: 2-match Test series against West Indies 
October to November 2019: 3-match Test series against South Africa 
November 2019: 2 Tests against Bangladesh 

February 2020: 2 Tests against New Zealand 
December 2020: 4 Tests against Australia
January to February 2021: 5-match Test series against England 

New Zealand

July to August 2019: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka 
December 2019 to January 2020: 3 Tests against Australia 
February 2020: 2 Tests against India 

August to September 2020: 2 Tests against Bangladesh
November to December 2020: 3 Tests against West Indies
December 2020: 2 Tests against Pakistan

South Africa

October 2019: 3 Tests against India 
December 2019 to January 2020: 4 Tests against England 
July to August 2020: 2 Tests against West Indies 

January 2021: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka 
January to February 2021: 2 Tests against Pakistan 
February to March 2021: 3 Tests against Australia 

England

July to August 2019: 5 Tests against Australia
December 2019 to January 2020: 4 Tests against South Africa 
March 2020: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka 

June to July 2020: 3 Tests against West Indies 
July to August 2020: 3 Tests against Pakistan 
January to February 2021: 5 Tests against India 

Australia

July to September 2019: 5 Tests against England 
November 2019: 2 Tests against Pakistan 
December 2019 to January 2020: 3 Tests against New Zealand 

February 2020: 2 Tests against Bangladesh 
November to December 2020: 4 Tests against India 
February to March 2021: 3 Tests against South Africa 

Sri Lanka

July to August 2019: 2 Tests against New Zealand 
October 2019: 2 Tests against Pakistan 
March to April 2020: 2 Tests v England 

July-August 2020: 3 Tests against Bangladesh 
January 2021: 2 Tests against South Africa 
February to March 2021: 2 Tests against West Indies 

Pakistan

October 2019: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka 
November to December 2019: 2 Tests against Australia 
January to February 2020: 2 Tests against Bangladesh 

July to August 2020: 3 Tests against England 
December 2020: 2 Tests against New Zealand 
January to February 2021: 2 Tests against South Africa

West Indies

July to August 2019: 2 Tests against India 
June to July 2020: 3 Tests against England 
July to August 2020: 2 Tests against South Africa 

November to December 2020: 3 Tests against New Zealand 
January to February 2021: 3 Tests against Bangladesh 
February to March 2021: 2 Tests against Sri Lanka 

Bangladesh

November 2019: 3 Tests against India 
January to February 2020: 2 Tests against Pakistan 
February 2020: 2 Tests against Australia 

July-August 2020: 3 Tests v Sri Lanka 
August-September 2020: 2 Tests v New Zealand 
January-February 2021: 3 Tests v Windies 

 

