MOHAMMED SIRAJ VS TRAVIS HEAD

Gabba Crowd Targets Mohammed Siraj: Faces Boos After Heated Adelaide Clash With Travis Head - Watch Video

Mohammad Siraj faced loud boos from Brisbane's crowd during the third Test, reflecting tensions from his heated exchange with Travis Head in Adelaide. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj was met with loud boos from the Brisbane crowd during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The jeers began as Siraj prepared to bowl his first over and continued throughout, underscoring the tension between Siraj and Australian fans, which has been building since the second Test in Adelaide.

Controversial Exchange with Travis Head in Adelaide

The animosity toward Siraj can be traced back to an incident in the Adelaide Test. Siraj dismissed Travis Head for a critical 140 and followed it up with an animated send-off. This came after Head had punished Siraj with several boundaries in the same over, leaving the Indian pacer visibly frustrated.

The exchange didn’t end there. Head claimed he had complimented Siraj with a "well bowled," but Siraj refuted the claim, calling it untrue. The situation escalated when the ICC intervened, imposing fines on both players. Siraj was fined 20% of his match fee, while Head received one demerit point.

Boos Echo at the Gabba

As the third Test began, the hostility spilled into the Gabba stands. Siraj’s first over with the new ball against Usman Khawaja was greeted with loud boos from the Brisbane crowd. The crowd’s reaction was a clear continuation of their discontent from Adelaide, making Siraj the focal point of their displeasure.

India Bowl First in Brisbane

Despite the crowd’s hostility, Siraj remained composed. India, having won their third consecutive toss of the series, opted to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah opened the attack effectively, but it was Siraj’s over that garnered the most attention due to the crowd's reaction.

Building Tensions in the Series

The incident highlights the growing intensity of the series, with emotions running high both on and off the field. While Siraj has faced criticism from the Australian fans, his resilience and fiery spells have made him a key figure in India’s bowling unit. As the Test unfolds, Siraj will look to rise above the crowd’s boos and make his mark with the ball.

