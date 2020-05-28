हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Gabba to host Australia-India Test series, Perth misses out

 Australia will host India at their Gabba stronghold in the four-Test series with Perth missing out on a match in the lucrative tour.

Western Australia had hoped to host Virat Kohli`s India at the state`s Perth Stadium but were defeated by Queensland Cricket`s bid for a match at the Gabba, where Australia have not lost a Test in over 30 years, local media reported on Thursday.

A state cricket official confirmed the reports to Reuters.

Perth will kick off the home summer of cricket by hosting Australia`s one-off Test against Afghanistan at the smaller WACA ground, rather than the 60,000-seater Perth Stadium.

Melbourne and Sydney will retain their traditional Test slots on Boxing Day and in the New Year respectively.

Cricket Australia are expected to announce the schedule on Friday.

The Australian newspaper said the Gabba would hold the opener of the India series from Dec. 3, with a day-night Test scheduled from Dec. 11 at Adelaide Oval.

It would be the first time India meet Australia in a pink ball Test, having declined to in their last tour in 2018/19.

All cricket was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions remain but India`s board have said their team would be willing to tour Australia and comply with strict bio-security measures to make it happen.

India vs AustraliaGabbaPerthCoronavirusCricket
