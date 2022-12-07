Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch GG vs KF LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

The Galle Gladiators will take on Kandy Falcons in the 5th match of the Lankan Premier League (LPL 2022) on Wednesday (December 7) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Gladiators will be looking for their first win in their second match of the tournament while Falcons will be aiming to continue their winning run. Gladiators lose the first match of the tournament to Jaffna Kings by 24 runs. They will pin hope on the likes of Kusal Mendis, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz to come good in the match. Their batting, especially, let them down big time in the first match, getting bowled out for 112 in the 20 overs, while chasing 138.

Falcons have many big players in their lineup, on whom much of the fate will hang on. They are Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga among others. Watch out for Fletcher especially who smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 67 balls which included 11 fours and 3 sixes respectively. If he goes big again, then Gladiators will will be done and dusted.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF):

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) start?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be played on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (JK) be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) begin?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

GG vs KF: Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis,

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Fabian Allen

GG vs KF: Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis (C), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain

Kandy Falcons: Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana