Galle Titans Vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 5 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch GT Vs BLK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

On Tuesday, August 1, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettaramam, Colombo, the fifth game of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will take place between the Galle Titans (GT) and the B-Love Kandy (BLK). The Galle Titans are off to a strong start in the competition. They drew their opening match with the Dambulla Aura, which they later won in the Super Over.

Here are all the details about Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo HERE…

When is Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 will be held on Tuesday, August 1.

Where is Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 start?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 on TV in India?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 in India?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

Galle Titans: S Daniel, L Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), L Samarakoon, S Prasanna, V Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

B-Love Kandy: T Dabare, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, A Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), S Ahmed (wk), Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.