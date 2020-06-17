Galwan Valley clash: Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for tweet 'in bad taste'

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (June 17) suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a social media post, which was deemed to be in "bad taste" by the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Madhu had tweeted on Tuesday evening , "Just curious if the coffins will come back with a ‘PM Cares’ sticker on them?

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Notably, Thottappillil has been with the CKS since the beginning of the IPL and is a specialist in sports medicine.

A Colonel-ranked commanding officer was among the 20 Army personnel martyred in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh region on killed in the face-off on Monday (June 15) night. This was the biggest confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops after their clashes in Nathu La in 1967.