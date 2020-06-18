Galwan Valley clash: Suspended CSK team doctor issues apology for tweet in 'bad taste'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team doctor Madhu Thottappillil, who was suspended by the franchise following his tweet on Galwan clash which was "in bad taste", has issued an apology.

Thottappillil had on Tuesday made a controversial social media post, which seemed to be aimed at the government after 20 soldiers of the Indian Army passed away in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

He had reportedly tweeted: "Just curious if the coffins will come back with a 'PM Cares' sticker on them?" This tweet did not go well with the Chennai-based franchise and they suspended him.

However, Thottappillil has now tendered an official apology from his official Twitter handle.

"On 16th June, I had put out a tweet, and after I realised that the words used by me was inappropriate and unintended. I deleted the same. But by then there were screenshots of my tweet being circulated and shared in social media," he tweeted on Thursday.

"It was never my intention to belittle the great and herculean efforts taken by our Honb'le Prime Minister and the government in taking care of all the citizens obligations of this great nation and its army or our brave martyrs. I have always respected the efforts of the government in its valiant war on COVID-19 pandemic armed forces and valour of the armed forces standing and fighting under adverse conditions.

"I regret the hurt and anguish I may have caused to many people who read my tweet and wholeheartedly apologise for the same. I have tweeted inadvertently and mistakenly and it has nothing to do with my association with any individual or organisation," he added.

"I am aware of the care bestowed by the Honb'le Prime Minister taken for the martyred jawans who had laid their lives for the country without whom we the citizens would not be having a secured life.I hope the whole issue is put to an end and the tweet be treated as an aberration on my part.

"I once again express my sincere apologies for the unintended and inadvertent remarks made in my earlier tweet," he further said.

The PM-CARES or the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was formed on March 27 this year, three days into the lockdown, and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 12,000 lives in the country till date.

