Gautam Gambhir Appointed As India's New Head Coach, Replaces Rahul Dravid

Gautam Gambhir, renowned for his aggressive batting and leadership, has been appointed as India's new head coach, succeeding Rahul Dravid. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gautam Gambhir has officially taken over from Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, following Dravid's farewell after guiding Rohit Sharma and the team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, his final assignment in the role. Ahead of the tournament, Dravid had already announced he would not extend his tenure beyond the ICC event.

Gambhir, along with WV Raman, was interviewed by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the position last month. Gambhir emerged as the top contender for the prestigious role, having recently concluded a successful stint as mentor with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), leading them to their third IPL title in 2024.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed confidence in Gambhir, highlighting his deep understanding of modern cricket and his extensive experience in various roles throughout his career. Shah emphasized Gambhir's vision and leadership qualities, stating that the BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new coaching journey.

Shah also confirmed that India will have a new head coach in place for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. He mentioned that both the coach and selector appointments will be finalized soon, with the new coach expected to join the team from the Sri Lanka series onwards.

Gambhir's appointment comes at a crucial time as India prepares for a busy international schedule, including the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and World Test Championship. Fans and cricket experts have expressed optimism about his tenure, hoping that his leadership will bring about a new era of dominance for Indian cricket.

Gautam Gambhir The Man Of Finals

Gautam Gambhir has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket both on and off the field. Known for his aggressive batting style and leadership qualities, Gambhir played a pivotal role in India's victories in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. His match-winning 97 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka remains one of the most celebrated innings in Indian cricket history.

