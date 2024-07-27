IND vs SL: As Gautam Gambhir embarks on his new role as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, he received a heartfelt surprise message from his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, just before the team's first T20I against Sri Lanka. In a touching video shared by the BCCI, Dravid offered Gambhir a warm welcome to what he described as the "most exciting job in the world" while reflecting on his own memorable tenure as head coach.

Dravid began his message by reminiscing about the end of his own coaching stint, marked by the team's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 victory. He recounted the joy of the final match in Mumbai and the significant moments in Barbados that preceded it. Dravid expressed his deep appreciation for the friendships and memories made during his time with the team and extended his best wishes to Gambhir as he steps into the role.

"I hope you have the availability of fully fit players in every squad," Dravid advised, adding a touch of humor with his wish for Gambhir to have that little bit of luck that all coaches need. He commended Gambhir for his resilience and dedication on the field, noting his performance as a teammate, partner, and competitor over the years. Dravid also highlighted Gambhir’s contributions as a mentor in the Indian Premier League and his drive to help younger players reach their potential.

Dravid’s message emphasized the high expectations and intense scrutiny that come with coaching the Indian cricket team, but he reassured Gambhir of the unwavering support from players, support staff, past leaders, and fans. He encouraged Gambhir to maintain a sense of perspective and to find moments to smile, even during challenging times, suggesting that this approach could surprise and inspire others.

Gambhir, visibly moved by Dravid's words, expressed his gratitude and emotional response to the message. He acknowledged the profound impact Dravid has had on Indian cricket and described him as one of the most selfless cricketers he has ever played with. Gambhir admitted that the message deeply touched him and highlighted his commitment to honor Dravid’s legacy by fulfilling his new role with integrity and dedication.

India vs Srilanka Series Begins Today

India’s tour of Sri Lanka kicks off with a T20I match on Saturday, followed by two more T20Is and three ODIs. Under Gambhir's leadership, Shubman Gill will serve as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma in the T20I and ODI formats, respectively.