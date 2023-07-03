Gambhir Takes Aim At ‘Spirit Of The Game’ Talk After Bairstow Dismissal

The second Ashes Test was played amid high tension and real drama when Jonny Bairstow's dismissal stirred up emotions, not only among players of both sides, but also cricket fans. Bairstow was run out by Australia's vigilant wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, when he had mistakenly assumed the ball was no longer in play, only to have his complacency shattered as Carey swiftly broke down the stumps. While Bairstow's dismissal adhered to the rules, it ignited a debate surrounding “spirit of the game,” with many raising doubts about Australia's tactics and the legitimacy of their acquired wicket.

This was a huge moment in the context of the match for England. Despite the remarkable century by Ben Stokes, the hosts stuttered when the captain was dismissed and were eventually bowled out for 327 in pursuit of their target of 371. However, the aftermath of the dismissal overshadowed the result as England fans cried foul play. The entire stadium booed the Australians and the visitors were even hurled “cheaters” chants. Amid all the chaos, Gautam Gambhir emerged as a prominent voice, chastising those who questioned the decision and calling them “sledgers.”

Gambhir, who never really takes a back step, expressed his disdain through a tweet that challenged the critics, questioning whether the concept of the "spirit of the game" applied universally or if it was exclusively reserved for Indians. His tweet evoked memories of the 2011 Nottingham Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, where Gambhir himself was a participant in a similar incident involving Ian Bell.



Hey sledgers_.does spirit of the game logic apply to u or is it just for Indians? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 2, 2023

Back then, Ian Bell had assumed that the ball had crossed the boundary ropes for a four and ventured out only to be run out. However, MS Dhoni withdrew the appeal during the lunch break and Bell came back to bat.

Ironically, when England finds themselves at the centre of such controversies, such debates tend to fade into the background. Be it the contentious dive by Ben Stokes in the 2019 World Cup final, where the ball deflected off his bat for a boundary, or even when Stuart Broad stood his ground despite nicking a ball to first slip.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two teams lock horns again in the 3rd Test of the series.