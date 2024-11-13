Gautam Gambhir’s A ‘Prickly Character’: Ricky Ponting Hits Back At India Coach’s Remarks

AUS vs IND: As anticipation builds for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, the battle has seemingly extended beyond the cricket field, with a heated exchange between India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Their verbal sparring stems from Ponting’s recent remarks on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which Gambhir did not take kindly to, leading to a fiery response in a pre-series press conference.

Ponting’s Comments On Kohli’s Recent Form

Ricky Ponting, a legend of Australian cricket, recently commented on Kohli’s declining form in Test cricket, suggesting that the star batter's lack of centuries over the past few years is concerning. “I saw a stat that said Virat has only scored two Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if it's true, then that's worrying. A top-order player usually wouldn't survive this long without converting starts into hundreds,” Ponting stated.

Despite the critique, Ponting emphasized that his words were not intended as an attack. “In no way was it a dig at him. I believe Kohli has performed exceptionally in Australia in the past, and he’ll be keen to prove himself again,” he clarified. Ponting’s assessment also included hope for Kohli’s resurgence on Australian soil, where he has had past successes.

Gambhir's Comments On Ricky Ponting

During a press conference ahead of India’s departure for Australia, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Ponting's comments on India's key batters. The former Indian opener and current head coach did not mince words, firing back: "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should focus on Australian cricket. I have no concerns about Virat or Rohit. They’re tough competitors who have already achieved so much for India and will continue to do so.”

Known for his forthright attitude, Gambhir’s response was seen as a defense of his star players, particularly Virat Kohli, who has faced scrutiny for his form in the longest format of the game. However, Ponting, upon hearing Gambhir’s retort, labeled the Indian coach a “prickly character” in an interview with 7News. “I was surprised to see his reaction, but knowing Gambhir, I expected that kind of fiery response,” Ponting added.

A Rivalry Rekindled Off the Field

The exchange between Gambhir and Ponting adds another layer of intensity to the much-anticipated Test series, where India and Australia will battle for supremacy. The tension between the two former captains brings a nostalgic throwback to their playing days, where both were known for their competitive spirits and never-back-down attitudes.

Kohli's Test Record and the Road Ahead

Despite the chatter, Kohli remains one of India’s most trusted batsmen. The star batter has shown flashes of brilliance, though his conversion rate in Test matches has been below par in recent years. In seven Tests against Australia on Australian soil, Kohli has amassed 624 runs at an impressive average of 62.40, including a century and two fifties.

With the first Test set to begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Kohli will have another opportunity to silence his critics and showcase his prowess in a country where he has previously thrived.

AUS vs IND: Border Gavaskar Trophy Begins On Nov 22

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will consist of five highly competitive Tests, starting with the series opener in Perth. Following the first Test, India and Australia will clash in the day-night second Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 6-10, before moving on to The Gabba in Brisbane, the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7.

Both teams have announced strong squads for the high-stakes series, and with the added tension from off-field remarks, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be a battle not just of skills but of mental strength and determination.