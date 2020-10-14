हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir turns 39: Wishes pour in for the cricketer turned politician

Gambhir will forever be remembered for playing some gritty innings' under pressure. His knocks of 97 and 75 in World Cup finals of 2011 and 2007 (T20I) respectively, were crucial in India's historic triumphs.

Gautam Gambhir turns 39: Wishes pour in for the cricketer turned politician
File Photo

Former star Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 39 today (October 14) and his former teammates and countless fans left no stone unturned in sending their heartiest wishes on his big day.

Gambhir is currently a Lok Sabha member from the East Delhi constituency but takes enough time out to analyse the cricket matches and his opinions have been in high demand in the current IPL season. 

Gambhir's teammates like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh - who were all instrumental in India's historic World Cup triumph of 2011, took to social media to send their greetings to the former opener. 

