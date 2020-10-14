Gautam Gambhir turns 39: Wishes pour in for the cricketer turned politician

Former star Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 39 today (October 14) and his former teammates and countless fans left no stone unturned in sending their heartiest wishes on his big day.

Gambhir is currently a Lok Sabha member from the East Delhi constituency but takes enough time out to analyse the cricket matches and his opinions have been in high demand in the current IPL season.

Gambhir's teammates like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh - who were all instrumental in India's historic World Cup triumph of 2011, took to social media to send their greetings to the former opener.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Gautam. Have a blessed year. Stay healthy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2020

Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society Waise cake kahan hai bhai? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020

Happy birthday brother @GautamGambhir wish you lots of happiness.. Have a great birthday — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 14, 2020

Gambhir had been a vital cog in the Indian squad for over a decade. He was a mainstay in the Indian top-order with his opening partnerships with fellow Delhi teammate Virender Sehwag in Test matches, being an important highlight of India reaching the pinnacle in the longest format.

Known for his grit under pressure, Gambhir is sure to find his name in Indian cricket's highlight reels for his knock of 97 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka which set the tone for India's eventual victory.

Gambhir was also India's top-scorer in their 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. His majestic knock of 75 off 54 balls in the pulsating final against Pakistan took India to a competitive total from a tough position.

He was also a succesful leader - captaining Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively.