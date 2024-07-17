Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed head coach of Team India, is encountering significant resistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in his efforts to finalize his support staff. In a surprising move, the BCCI has rejected five of Gambhir's recommendations for coaching staff members, with the latest being Morne Morkel, the former South African fast bowler.

Gambhir's Vision vs. BCCI's Stance

Gambhir's vision for Team India's future included Morne Morkel as the bowling coach. Morkel, who served as Pakistan's bowling coach during last year's ODI World Cup and is currently associated with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, seemed a perfect fit for Gambhir. However, according to reports from The Economic Times, the BCCI has turned down this proposal.

This rejection marks the third time Gambhir's choice for a bowling coach has been dismissed by the board. Prior to Morkel, Gambhir's picks of R Vinay Kumar and Laxmipathy Balaji were also not approved. Both former Indian fast bowlers were considered during the initial discussions between Gambhir and the BCCI but failed to make the cut.

Fielding Coach Controversies

Bowling coaches weren't the only area of contention. Gambhir's recommendations for fielding coaches, including Ryan ten Doeschate and Jonty Rhodes, were similarly rejected. Both ten Doeschate and Rhodes have had significant coaching and playing experience, yet the BCCI chose to go in a different direction.

Among all his recommendations, only Abhishek Nayar, a former India all-rounder known for his work with Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer, seems likely to join Gambhir's support staff, either as an assistant coach or a batting coach. While nothing is finalized, multiple media reports suggest that Nayar is the most favorable candidate to get the BCCI's nod.

A Change in BCCI's Approach?

Historically, the BCCI has granted head coaches considerable freedom in selecting their support staff. This approach was evident during the tenures of Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten, Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, and Rahul Dravid, who were allowed to bring in their preferred candidates. However, Gambhir's tenure appears to be an exception to this tradition.

"One insider has suggested that this was one way in which BCCI was letting Gambhir know that although he was its choice for head coach, he was not going to be the one calling the shots," reports The Economic Times. This shift signals a change in how decisions are made within the BCCI, with more centralized power among a few individuals rather than a committee-based approach.

Implications for Team India's Future

With just ten days remaining before Gambhir's first assignment with Team India for the T20I series in Sri Lanka, the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaching staff is expected to serve as his interim support staff. This temporary arrangement will continue until Gambhir and the BCCI reach a consensus on the permanent coaching lineup.

The upcoming series in Sri Lanka will be a crucial test for Gambhir, who must navigate these challenges while preparing the team for international competition. The BCCI's stance could either foster a more collaborative environment or lead to further friction between the board and the head coach.