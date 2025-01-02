In what has been a turbulent tenure for Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, a recent revelation has shed light on the complexities surrounding his appointment. Despite being widely regarded as one of India's most successful openers, Gambhir’s elevation to the top coaching role in July 2024 has not been smooth. A report now confirms that Gambhir was never the first choice for the position—rather, his appointment was the result of a series of compromises made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Gambhir’s Surprising Appointment

When Rahul Dravid announced he would not extend his contract as the Indian team’s head coach, the cricketing world expected a smooth transition. Gambhir, fresh off a successful stint as mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, seemed to be a natural choice. His reputation as a former World Cup-winning player and his aggressive approach in the IPL made him an appealing option for the BCCI. However, sources reveal that the decision to appoint him wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed.

According to a senior BCCI official, the board had initially set its sights on VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as Dravid’s successor. However, Laxman’s refusal to take on the role paved the way for Gambhir. Interestingly, several high-profile overseas coaches also declined the opportunity to handle all three formats, leaving Gambhir as the fallback option. “He was never BCCI’s first choice; it was VVS Laxman, and some well-known overseas names didn’t want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise,” the BCCI official disclosed.

Gambhir's Tumultuous Start as Head Coach

Despite the initial optimism surrounding Gambhir’s appointment, the challenges have been evident. Since taking charge, he has faced criticism for India’s underwhelming performances. The Indian team suffered an ODI series loss in Sri Lanka, and more worryingly, they were handed a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home by New Zealand. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia has also been fraught with difficulties, with India trailing 1-2 in the series and facing the prospect of conceding the prestigious trophy for the first time in over a decade.

As the team heads into the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Sydney, the pressure on Gambhir is palpable. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon in February, his tenure as head coach could come to an abrupt end if India fails to perform. A senior BCCI official hinted, “If the performance doesn’t improve in the Champions Trophy, even Gautam Gambhir’s position wouldn’t be safe.”

Internal Struggles and Communication Breakdown

Off the field, there have been growing concerns about Gambhir’s relationship with the players and his support staff. Reports suggest that Gambhir is not on the same page with key players in the team, leading to a breakdown in communication. Captain Rohit Sharma, despite his individual conversations with players about selection issues, has reportedly struggled to clarify decisions with the team. This lack of clarity has created unrest within the squad, further complicated by Gambhir’s assertive approach.

Players have been particularly vocal about Gambhir’s tendency to experiment with the playing XI, leaving some team members feeling insecure about their place in the side. While Gambhir has occasionally made successful changes, like the inclusion of Nitish Reddy, the handling of Shubman Gill has come under scrutiny. There is a growing sentiment that Gambhir’s methods are not resonating with the more experienced members of the team, such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

A Final Chance for Gambhir

As the Indian team’s struggles continue, all eyes will be on Gambhir’s performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy. If India fails to make a significant impact in the tournament, it could mark the end of his tenure. Some even suggest that Gambhir should be restricted to coaching the T20 team, a format where he has proven success as both a captain and mentor.

With his tenure hanging by a thread, Gambhir has a limited window to prove himself and restore confidence within the team. The upcoming months will be crucial, and the decisions made during the Champions Trophy could determine his future in Indian cricket.