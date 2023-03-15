topStoriesenglish2583806
Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 5 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IM vs WG LLC 2023 Match No 5 Online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 4 here to be played in Doha, on Tuesday, March 14.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas (IM) team will be under huge stress when they take on Aaron Finch's World Giants (WG) on Wednesday, March 15 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in Qatar. The IM have played 3 matches so far, losing two and winning just one. They won their last match in the competition vs Asia Lions by 10 wickets to register their first win in this edition. But they need a win today as well to continue the winning run. Not to forget, for IM to qualify directly for the final, they will need to beat WG today and hope that WG beat Asia Lions in the game tomorrow. That way, IM will have 4 points and their NRR is already healthier than the other two teams.

If Asia Lions lose to World Giants tomorrow and India Maharajs beat Finch' side today, all 3 sides will have 4 points each and the NRR will decide who goes into the final. With India having a positive NRR right now, a win today will further improve their NRR. Both Giants and Lions have negative NRR right now.

In the last match, old KKR opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa punished the Asia Lions bowlers and helped the team chase down the target with 10 wickets in hand. Uthappa struck 88 off just 39 balls that included 11 fours and 5 sixes respectively. Gambhir scored 61 runs off just 36 balls that included 12 fours. IM will be hoping, the star openers shine again for Maharajas.

Here’s everything you need to know about India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5:

When will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 start?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 will start on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 be played?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 will be hosted by West End Park International Cricket.

What time will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 begin?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 730 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 5 is available to be streamed live on the Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

