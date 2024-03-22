Advertisement
Gautam Gambhir's Witty Jibe At MS Dhoni's World Cup Ads Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opening Game CSK vs RCB

Dhoni, known not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his myriad endorsements, has been a central figure in several ad campaigns, notably with Oreo ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
In the pulsating build-up to the T20 World Cup, cricketing stalwart Gautam Gambhir has lobbed a playful jab at his former teammate, the iconic MS Dhoni. With the cricketing world abuzz, Gambhir took to 'X' to share a promotional clip from Britannia, humorously advocating for a commercial-free World Cup experience. The ad featured two crestfallen Indian fans, still reeling from India's World Cup final loss to Australia. Their fervent plea? Let the game speak louder than any marketing spiel.

Gambhir's Playful Quip

In a tongue-in-cheek caption accompanying the post, Gambhir deftly wove his perspective: "Having played the World Cup and won it, I know the pressure and I know the jubilation too. 140 crore Indians hold their breath...and all that matters is winning the World Cup!!! So, guys don't bring in any more twists. Don't let the Ad play. Just let the boys play." It was a subtle nod to the clutter of advertisements that often encroach upon the purity of the game, indirectly pointing fingers at Dhoni's promotional ventures.

Dhoni's Legacy of Ads

Dhoni, known not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his myriad endorsements, has been a central figure in several ad campaigns, notably with Oreo ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. His charismatic presence and knack for blending sport with marketing have made him a darling of advertisers. However, Gambhir's jest serves as a gentle reminder of the sanctity of the game, urging for a focus on cricketing excellence rather than commercial exploits.

A Clash of Titans

The banter between Gambhir and Dhoni adds an intriguing subplot to the cricketing narrative, reminiscent of their on-field duels. Both players, instrumental in India's triumph in the 2011 ODI World Cup, bring their unique perspectives to the fore, creating ripples in the cricketing fraternity.

Looking Ahead

As the T20 World Cup looms large on the horizon, Gambhir's playful quip injects a dash of levity into the proceedings. While the stakes remain sky-high, there's a palpable sense of camaraderie amidst the banter, underscoring the timeless allure of the gentleman's game.

